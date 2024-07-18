GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Talk series for students inaugurated

Published - July 18, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Bibliochor (Readers’ Club) of the Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara, Thrissur, with the copies of The Hindu. Sridhar Aranala, vice president, sales & distribution, The Hindu Group, is seen.

Members of Bibliochor (Readers' Club) of the Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara, Thrissur, with the copies of The Hindu. Sridhar Aranala, vice president, sales & distribution, The Hindu Group, is seen.

Bibliochor Spectrum Talk Series, a monthly talk series by industrial experts organised under the aegis of Readers’ Club of the Central Library of the Sahrdaya College of Advanced Studies, Kodakara, for their students was held on Wednesday.

Sridhar Aranala, vice president, sales & distribution, The Hindu Group, inaugurated a session, titled Learning and Industrial Readiness, organised for students of the Commerce and Management department. He called upon the students to live in the present and stay vigilant. The talk series was aimed at sensitising students to the industrial requirements and challenges posed before them.

Earlier in the day, logo of Bibliochor (the Readers’ Club) was unveiled by Fr. Devis Chenginiyadan, executive director of the institution.

