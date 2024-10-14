Taliparamba’s grand Bommakolu display marks a shift in Navaratri traditions

While Navaratri celebrations in north Kerala typically focus on temple rituals, a unique Bommakolu display at Taliparamba is breaking new ground this year. Vijay Neelakantan, founder of the Perumchellur Sangeetha Sabha, has transformed the P. Neelakanta Iyer Memorial Hall near the Rajarajeswara Temple with over 3,500 figurines, showcasing the south Indian tradition of Golu. The elaborate exhibit has captivated not only locals but also visitors from other districts, who are enchanted by the themed exhibition.

As the Navaratri festivities concluded on Sunday, Neelakantan’s display stood out for its grandeur and public appeal. Going beyond the tradition of home-based Bommakolu arrangements, he curated a public exhibition featuring figurines that narrate a diverse range of stories, from epic tales to contemporary milestones such as India’s Chandrayaan mission and the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Neelakantan emphasised that the Golu festival of Navaratri symbolises the triumph of good over evil during the nine auspicious nights, celebrating the divine efforts of Mahadevi and celestial beings in defeating the demon Mahishasura. His elaborate Bommakolu display aims to preserve these ancient stories and cultural values for future generations.

Massive effort

Neelakantan’s Bommakolu display is remarkable, featuring intricately arranged figurines that showcase south Indian farm culture, traditional crafts, and Kerala’s artistic heritage. He has spent the past two years collecting these figurines from various regions of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the total cost exceeding ₹30 lakh.

This year’s exhibit is notable for its thematic diversity, featuring not only mythological and religious figures but also modern icons such as Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Buddha, Swami Vivekananda, and the new Parliament building. The display includes rare 112-year-old Marapachi bommas representing Shiva and Parvati, as well as scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Vedas, Puranas, and the birth of Jesus Christ. A significant addition this year is a model of the Kaaba in Mecca, which honours Islamic traditions and highlights its historical and religious significance.

Neelakantan said that traditionally, Bommakolu displays were common in Brahmin households, but the public exhibition at the P. Neelakanta Iyer Memorial Hall received broad community support. Visitors including MLA M.V. Govindan and various religious leaders, came to experience the cultural spectacle.

Neelakantan said that the enthusiastic response has sparked interest among many who now want to host Bommakolu displays in their homes. “It’s an opportunity for everyone to engage with the rich cultural legacy of Bommakolu and the stories it beautifully conveys,” he added, encouraging more people to explore this artistic tradition.

The Bommakolu display at Taliparamba not only celebrates India’s diverse cultural and religious heritage but also marks a new approach to Navaratri celebrations in the region, blending traditional practices with contemporary narratives.