Tales that delve into silver, silence, and trauma

“We consider the theatre a two-edged sword, which can be used to make ruling class realise the realities,” said Verônica Gentilin, the playwright of Silver Epidemic, a play by Companhia Mungunzá de Teatro, Brazil.

She was interacting with the audience at ITFoK (International Theatre Festival of Kerala) here on Wednesday at a Meet the Artist programme.

The crew of three plays Silver Epidemic, Told by the Wind, and Eidgah Ki Jinnat attended the programme.

Silver Epidemic, the play which tells about Crackland in Brazil, a notorious square in the centre of Sao Paulo, where drugs are sold and used openly. “When we staged the play at Brazil, many homeless people and drug addicts came to see the performance and said, “At least somebody sees our plight.” Directed by Georgette Fadel, the play in Portuguese was staged twice to a packed audience at the ITFoK.

“Silver Epidemic is a small theatrical tour. The boy responds - when asked why his body is painted silver to ask for alms - that silver gives more silver. He means that being silver, being metal, and all the readings resulting from it, is of more value and deserves more care than being flesh and blood,” says the director. The play has been staged more than 150 times at various counties.

“Told By the Wind is not a play but a co-created art work,” said Phillip Zarrilli, the director. It is a collaboration of work by Phillip Zarrilli (performer/co-creator); Kaite O’Reilly (dramaturg, co-creator) and Jo Shapland (performer/co-creator).

Told By the Wind is inspired by the notion of word – quiet, which creates an opportunity for the audience to imaginatively enter into what is happening on the stage. “Though no words are told by the actors, the light and wind let them communicate. They communicate with the audience through silence.”

Eidgah Ki Jinnath, by Abhishek Majumdar, tells about the turmoil in Kashmir and how the children have been affected by the violence. The number of patients coming for treatment at the mental health centres in Kashmir is the proof for the extent of mental trauma there, said Ashwith, who played the role of psychiatrist in the play. “It is my dream to perform the play in Kashmir,” said the director.