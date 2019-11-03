Special School Work Experience Mela: Talent surmounts all obstacles

The 989 differently abled students from 47 schools across the State, who participated in the Special School Work Experience Mela at Bethany St. John’s English Medium Higher Secondary School, showed that nothing can blunt sheer will power.

Beating back their limitations, 928 students participated in the work experience competitions, while another 61 took part in the exhibition. The onlookers were left spellbound as clay, wood, bamboo and paper turned into beautiful creations. Many of the participants could not even see their creations. But the quality of their products shone through.

Among the competitions for the visually and aurally challenged students were clay modelling, mat making, umbrella making, paper craft, and making products from waste materials, bamboo, cane, beads, shells and wood.

There were 12 events for the visually challenged students, and 22 contests for the aurally challenged. Kozhikode had the maximum representation. While 172 students came from Kozhikode, Thrissur brought 145 students for the competitions. In all, 573 boys and 416 girls took part. The competitions began after the inaugural function concluded by noon.

The one-day Special School mela concluded by evening.