Talent from care homes to get a platform with ‘Thaliru’, an arts festival by Kerala child welfare council

Updated - November 05, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A drawing by V. Thanmaya, a Class VIII student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Kannadipparambu, Kannur, which has been chosen for this year’s Children’s Day stamp. 

A drawing by V. Thanmaya, a Class VIII student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Kannadipparambu, Kannur, which has been chosen for this year's Children's Day stamp. 

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare will be organising ‘Thaliru’, an arts festival, for the residents of 61 care homes in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7 and 8 as part of Children’s’ Day celebrations. More than 800 children will participate in competitions in 17 items held separately for higher secondary, high school, upper primary and lower primary sections, Child Welfare Council General Secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The competitions will be in poetry recitation, light music, mono act, fancy dress, cinematic dance, group song folk dance, folk songs, patriotic songs as well as other literary items. Mr. Gopi said that the arts festival is being organised with an aim to provide opportunities available to every child to those living in care homes too.

A drawing by V. Thanmaya, a Class VIII student from the Government Higher Secondary School, Kannadipparambu, Kannur, has been chosen for this year’s Children’s Day stamp to be released by the council. Thanmaya’s drawing was chosen from among the 339 participants in a drawing competition conducted by the council based on the theme child-friendly Kerala.

The proceeds from the sale of Children’s Day stamps are used for welfare activities in care homes in the State. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the stamp at a function to be held in the State capital on November 14.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:57 pm IST

