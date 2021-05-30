Taking an oath not to marry a tobacco user

300-odd college-going women will take part in MCCS initiative on World No Tobacco Day today

If you are a man of marriageable age and are addicted to tobacco, take note. You may struggle to find a bride in Kannur.

Several young college-going women in the district have decided to take an oath not to marry a tobacco user. The programme will be launched by the Malabar Cancer Care Society (MCCS) on World No Tobacco Day on Monday to help women spread word on the harmful impact of tobacco use. Around 300 women are expected to take part in the programme.

“My grandfather was diagnosed with a lung disease. Had my grandmother not helped him quit smoking, he would not have survived so long,” said Nischitha Das, a student of Sree Narayana Guru College, who plans to join the oath-taking ceremony.

“Many families crumble when their tobacco-addicted breadwinners fall victim to diseases,” said Arunima, a student of Payyanur College, who too has registered for the programme. “The addiction is rampant. But if women send across a strong message, they might make a difference,” she added.

D. Krishnanandha Pai, president, MCCS, said 30% of cancer patients treated at the Malabar Cancer Centre were found to be using tobacco products. This was nearly 40% last year.

“Men consume tobacco more, but women suffer the most when its impact hits the family. Through such an oath, we are sending a reminder to tobacco consumers that a lot more is at stake,” he said.

Mr. Pai said that because of the lockdown, the oath would be taken online. People who have agreed to quit the habit, and those who have already done so, too would be part of the programme, he added.