Takeover of house at Keezhmadu in Kochi for alleged loan default put on hold

A family at Keezhmadu, near Aluva, on Wednesday (October 30) alleged that they were evicted from their home without prior notice by officials of the Urban Co-operative Bank, Aluva, for loan default.

The house was taken over and locked by bank officials following a court order based on the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002. It belonged to one Veeramani, who runs a textile shop in Aluva. His wife and a differently abled son were present at the time of eviction.

However, they were permitted to occupy the house in the evening following the intervention of Anwar Sadath, MLA, who represents the Aluva constituency. He submitted a letter to the bank authorities stating that Mr. Veeramani would appear before them within two days to resolve the issue.

The house owner claimed that he had repaid around ₹9 lakh out of the ₹10 lakh loan, though he had defaulted on payment from 2020 following the pandemic crisis. He alleged that the takeover was carried out before the end of the payment schedule in 2027.

Meanwhile, B.A. Abdul Muthalib, Congress leader and chairman of the Urban Co-operative Bank, Aluva, denied the allegations, saying that Mr. Veeramani had paid only ₹5.36 lakh out of the ₹10 lakh loan amount. “The court had issued an order on July 14, 2023 for taking possession of the house. A police case was registered against the person then for breaking the lock placed by the bank officials. The relevant documents proving the loan default are available with us,” he said.