The health wing of the Thrikkakara municipality on May 21 closed down an eatery at Edachira in Kochi, Kerala, engaged in parcel service after three children of a family complained of discomfort and received treatment at hospital after reportedly consuming food from the outlet on May 18.

A team of officials led by first-grade health inspector M. Madhukumar ordered the closure of the eatery named Rahath Pathirikkada citing unhygienic conditions. The team also seized unlabelled packets of chappathi and appam from the shop.

“None of the employees at the shop had health cards, which is mandatory. The eatery will be slapped with a hefty fine as decided by the municipal secretary and will be allowed to resume functioning only after fulfilling the stipulated conditions. More importantly, re-opening of the shop will depend on the health condition of one of the children who is yet to fully recover,” said Mr. Madhukumar.

The five-year-old child underwent treatment at the primary health centre on May 21 as well. Health authorities will consult the doctor treating her and also meet the child and her parents.

The children’s father Eldho P.B., a headload worker, had bought five porattas, two packets of pathiris and two plates of chana masala from the shop. Within an hour of consuming the food, the youngest girl aged two-and-a-half years developed vomiting and diarrhoea and fever.

“As soon as her condition improved after taking medicines, the other two children, aged 10 and 5 respectively, developed similar symptoms. They were taken to the Government Medical College, Ernakulam where they were diagnosed with food poisoning. My five-year-old daughter is yet to fully recover,” said Mr. Eldho.

An ASHA worker whom the father had contacted alerted the health wing of the municipality. While the father had not lodged any written complaint, he followed it up with the Division Councillor concerned.

AI-driven app for complaints

Unni Kakkanad, health standing committee chairperson of the Thrikkakara municipality, said an artificial intelligence-driven app, Thrikkakara Consumer Remarks Forum, will be rolled out after the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections is lifted.

“The software is ready and a public interaction will be held to solicit suggestions. The app will facilitate reviews of eateries and lodging of complaints, which will be forwarded to officials concerned,” he said.