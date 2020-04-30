Take up nurses’ issues with nodal officers: HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the United Nurses’ Association (UNA) to approach the respective nodal officers appointed by governments outside the State to take care of the safety of healthcare workers for redressing the grievances of Malayali nurses working in Maharashtra and other States.

The Bench comprising Justice P.V. Asha and Justice Shircy V. passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by the association complaining that nurses working outside the State were not getting proper medical care.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Union government counsel pointed out that the Centre’s recent advisories and guidelines would take care of the safety and protection of the healthcare workers, including nurses. The association or individual nurses could approach the nodal officers of the respective governments appointed in terms of the Centre’s guidelines, with their grievances.

The State government submitted that the Chief Minister had addressed letters to the Maharashtra and Delhi governments urging them to ensure the safety and protection of Malayali nurses working there.

Disposing of the petition, the Bench expressed the hope that the State and Central governments would take appropriate action to ensure the safety of Malayali healthcare workers, including nurses, at various hospitals outside the State.