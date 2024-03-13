GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Take test to renew driving licence, says Kerala HC

March 13, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Applicants, who are seeking renewal of their driving licence one year after its expiry, will have to undergo the test of competency to drive, according to the Kerala High Court.

Justice N. Nagaresh issued the order while dismissing a petition on Wednesday.

The amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, introduced in 2019 insists that any person applying for renewal of a driving licence after one year of its expiry, but before five years, will have to apply for a learner’s licence. The applicant will also have to undergo a driving test and competency road test to get the licence renewed, the court pointed out.

If the application for renewal of the licence is made more than one year after the driving licence has expired, the licensing authority shall refuse to renew the driving licence unless the applicant undergoes and passes to its satisfaction the test of competence to drive, the court directed.

