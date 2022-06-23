Take steps to prevent waste dumping in Ashtamudi: House panel

Health dept. told to check quality of water sources around lake

The Environment Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has instructed the district administration to formulate and implement a multi-pronged strategy to prevent the accumulation of waste in Ashtamudi Lake.

While evaluating the activities of various departments at a meeting, the committee, chaired by E.K. Vijayan, MLA, said that more Haritha Karma Sena members would be deployed for the collection and treatment of plastic waste from houses near Ashtamudi.

Sewage plants

Panchayats sharing border with the lake have been asked to prepare projects on a war footing to ensure proper waste management. While sewage plants will be constructed for treating waste, septic tanks will be built at houses by the respective local bodies. “Strict action will be taken against those who dump septage, abattoir and houseboat wastes in the lake. The panchayat should take the initiative of setting up floating septic tanks in Munroe Thuruthu with the help of modern technology,” said the committee which also directed to take action against boats operating without a licence.

After reviewing the progress of backwater conservation projects in Kollam, it was decided to constitute a committee headed by the District Collector to investigate the complaints related to natural habitat destruction. The Health department has been instructed to check the quality of water sources around the lake and submit a report while various local self-governments will submit a report on the steps taken for waste treatment.

The committee also received petitions from the public and environmental activists in the district after visiting the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus stand area, Kurippuzha biomining plant and Sambranikodi island.