Take steps to manage reservoir outflow during extreme rainfall: Kerala HC

Performance audit on flood-control measures on, court told

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government and the Kerala Dam Safety Authority to take all possible measures for managing the reservoir outflow in the State during extreme rainfall and monitoring it regularly.

The court passed the directive while disposing of a writ petition filed by Muhammed Affifi of North Paravur, who was affected by the 2018 floods. The failure of the government, the Irrigation department and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in conducting a proper study and assessing the impact in the event of opening the dam shutters and the failure to follow Central Water Commission norms had resulted in the floods in 2018, affecting the life and property of people.

KSEB denies charges

The KSEB denied the allegations that it did not take steps to bring the water level down and that the board had not opened the dam shutters so as to keep the water level at the maximum to reap profit by generating more power. Scientific flood mapping of the rivers was not the responsibility of the board, but of the Central Water Commission. As an operating agency, the board had published emergency action plans in respect of the dams operated by it. In fact, the board had no authority over the rivers in the State. Hence, it was beyond the authority of the board to do flood mapping of the rivers in the State.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India had informed the High Court that a performance audit on the flood-control measures had already commenced. The State government had taken adequate remedial measures for the management of the reservoir outflow in the State during extreme rainfall.

Different methods

The government submitted that it had adopted different methods of flood protection/mitigation such as flood embankments, drainage development, channel improvement, dams and reservoirs, flood walls, sea walls, and so on.