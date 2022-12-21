Take steps to conduct manual survey of human habitats around protected areas without delay: Satheesan

December 21, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘State should convince Supreme Court that the areas suggested as buffer zone are thickly populated and have farmlands’

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should take immediate steps to conduct a manual survey of human habitats around the protected areas in the State and record the actual number of buildings, including offices, houses, schools and places of religious worship, and only this report should be submitted to the Supreme Court, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

To prepare a survey report which was accurate, the government could seek more time from the court, he said here on Wednesday.

It was up to the government to come up with an actual manual survey report and to convince the Supreme Court that the areas it had suggested to be maintained as buffer zone were thickly populated and had farmlands, he said.

State’s duty

The government had said that when the 2020-21 map of the proposed buffer zone around protected areas was published, those who had any contentions may raise their complaint. Mr. Satheesan said rather than asking people to come forward with complaints, it was the government’s job to convince the Supreme Court that the buffer zone as envisaged was impossible in Kerala.

He suggested that the manual survey be started in January itself, with the coordination of Revenue, Local Self-Government and Forest departments.

CM’s meeting

Mr. Satheesan said that the meeting called by the Chief Minister had only given rise to more confusion and that it was still not clear which report the government intended to submit when the case came up for hearing.

The government should come clean as to why exactly it had chosen not to conduct the manual survey till now, even when the satellite survey report, with too many inconsistencies, had been before the government since August.

On KAAPA

Mr. Satheesan said that police should not be given unrestrained powers to impose or charge a case invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against anyone. The KAAPA should be exercised with much caution and care. The manner in which the Act had been invoked during this government’s rule challenged its very purpose, Mr. Satheesan said. He said that the Opposition would vehemently oppose any move to give more powers to the police, which might lead to a police raj, when many might be jailed without sufficient grounds.

