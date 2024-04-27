Take precautions against heatwave conditions: Health dept.

April 27, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department has issued a public health warning, cautioning people to take utmost precautions against heatwave conditions predicted in several districts in the State, as intense heat can lead to serious health issues.

Special care should be taken of children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic diseases so that they do not get dehydrated. People should try not to go out in the sun as much as possible. Drinking plenty of water, even if one does not feel the thirst, is the first solution to preventing dehydration.

Direct sun should be avoided between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. People should wear light, airy and loose cotton clothing. It should be ensured that drinking water is safe and that the ice used for making cold drinks is also made in a hygienic manner. Alcohol, carbonated drinks and caffeinated drinks can be dehydrating. Children or domestic pets should not be left alone in vehicles parked in the sun.

In the event of sun stroke, the affected person should be given plenty of water first and medical advice sought, Health officials said.

