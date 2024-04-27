GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Take precautions against heatwave conditions: Health dept.

April 27, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has issued a public health warning, cautioning people to take utmost precautions against heatwave conditions predicted in several districts in the State, as intense heat can lead to serious health issues.

Special care should be taken of children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic diseases so that they do not get dehydrated. People should try not to go out in the sun as much as possible. Drinking plenty of water, even if one does not feel the thirst, is the first solution to preventing dehydration.

Direct sun should be avoided between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. People should wear light, airy and loose cotton clothing. It should be ensured that drinking water is safe and that the ice used for making cold drinks is also made in a hygienic manner. Alcohol, carbonated drinks and caffeinated drinks can be dehydrating. Children or domestic pets should not be left alone in vehicles parked in the sun.

In the event of sun stroke, the affected person should be given plenty of water first and medical advice sought, Health officials said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.