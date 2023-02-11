Take forward Bharat Jodo Yatra’s message of unity: K.C. Venugopal

February 11, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Exhorting party workers to set aside their “minor disagreements and disappointments,” Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that every party member should strive to take forward the message of unity raised at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi.

He was speaking at a reception organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) here on Saturday to felicitate Mr. Venugopal and 19 other Bharat yatris who were part of the yatra during its entire stretch.

“The yatra became the biggest political movement the country has witnessed at a time when people were deserting the party due to fear or opportunism. It managed to attract lakhs of people across the country disproving the claims that people have no hope left in the party. The yatra managed to puncture the false claims made by the BJP, the Sangh Parivar and sections of the media to tarnish Rahul Gandhi. The country knows that Mr. Gandhi is someone who sticks strongly to his words. His direct questions on Narendra Modi’s connections to Gautam Adani have now been expunged, falsely claiming them to be unparliamentary,” said Mr. Venugopal.

Speaking on the Union government’s ban on the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi and Gujarat riots, he said the government had not taken any action against some mainstream news channels which routinely organised communally charged discussions with an intention to create riots. Mr. Venugopal said that the yatra had enthused the people of Kerala, which was now being ruled by a Chief Minister who was trying to be a bigger autocrat than Mr. Modi.

“Just like how the visuals of the Opposition members are blacked out in the Parliament, the Sabha TV here does the same with the United Democratic Front members. Despite Rahul Gandhi never attacking the CPI(M) during the yatra, its leaders showered him with criticism,” he said.

Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, who inaugurated the event, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s aim would be complete only if the BJP government, which created divisions among people was removed from power. The Congress needed to bring back the sections of the Indian population which had left its fold to achieve this purpose. All parties which were ready to cooperate should be made a part of the movement, he said.

‘Protect diversity’

“We need to protect this country’s diversity. The people who are ruling us now are attempting to destroy this diversity and impose a monolithic culture. They have ignored the sufferings of the poor and are working to aid the corporates. The second phase of our movement should be able to find solutions to these problems. The yatra was able to spread the message of love and kindness at a time when society has been polarised in an unprecedented manner,” said Mr. Antony.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said that Indian democracy was waiting for the revival of the Congress party. All Opposition parties had now realised that a strong Congress was required for the country. Mr. Gandhi’s message of unity had enthused all of these parties, he said.