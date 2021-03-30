Take action against waste dumpers: SHRC

‘Complete fencing along Parvathy Puthanar, cut trees posing danger’

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered for stringent action to be taken against those who throw waste and pump out septic waste into the Parvathy Puthanar.

The order by SHRC Chairperson Antony Dominic was issued to the Executive Engineer of the Inland Navigation Department, asking the department to take appropriate action with the help of the City Corporation. The Commission has also said that fencing should be completed along the canal in areas of higher population density. The land acquisition process, which is now progressing with the co-operation of the Revenue Department, has to be speeded up. The trees along the canal which are in danger should be cut down.

The Executive Engineer informed the Commission that the proposed width of the canal is 25 metres with 5 metres of bund road on either side. However, this much area is not available as of now in and around the canal. The Revenue Department is carrying out the land acquisition for this purpose. Chain fencing process is ongoing near the Moonnattumukku area to prevent people from throwing waste into the canal.

The branches of some trees near Vallakadavu which were posing danger, have been cut. Some of the trees which were identified to be cut are still remaining, as no one has responded in the auctions.

Notices have been issued to those who have encroached into the canal, asking them to produce ownership certificates if they have it. The construction of nets in more areas to prevent throwing of waste can be done only after the work on increasing the canal width, said the report from the Executive Engineer.