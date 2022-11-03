Take action against traders triggering price rise of foodgrain, Collectors told

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has directed District Collectors to take strict action against traders triggering artificial rise in prices of foodgrain in the State.

The order was issued at a meeting convened to discuss price rise here on Thursday.

The Minister said that no particular reason for a price rise in the State alone had come to the attention of the government. The Food and Civil Supplies department had taken strong measures to rein in rice prices. These included steps to distribute excess rice in ration shops, Supplyco Maveli stores, and mobile Maveli stores to ration card-holders. Action would be taken against shops that failed to display the price list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to check hoarding

Squads would be formed under the leadership of District Collectors to check black marketeering and hoarding. A report on price levels should be submitted to the government every week, the Minister said.

Mr. Anil directed that adequate supply of food products be ensured, and review meetings be held at the taluk level to assess the situation.

Land Revenue Commissioner P. Biju, Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Ali Asgar Pasha, Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu, Legal Metrology Controller John Samuel, District Collectors, and senior department officials attended the meeting.