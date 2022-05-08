Tagore Centenary Hall is top vaccination centre in State

A total of 2,00,313 doses administered at the facility

People waiting to get vaccinated at the Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode in this file photo.

A total of 2,00,313 doses administered at the facility

The COVID-19 vaccination centre at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode has set a record dispensing the maximum number of doses in the State.

Going by data available on the Centre’s Covin portal, the centre, managed by the Kozhikode Corporation, is way ahead of the Alappuzha General Hospital, which is in the second position and even the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, which is in the third position. Tagore Centenary Hall is the only non-hospital centre among the top ten and also does not come under the District Medical Officer.

The total number of doses administered at the Tagore Centenary Hall is 2,00,313, while the Alappuzha General Hospital gave 1,51,000 vaccine doses. The centre also holds the record of dispensing the maximum number of doses in a single day — 3,069 doses on November 23, 2021.

“Our health wing staffers worked hard to run the centre in an organised manner for the past one year,” said S. Jayasree, health standing committee chairperson of the corporation.

The vaccination camp at the Tagore Centenary Hall started on March 25, 2021 on a directive from the State government to local bodies to open vaccination centres.

Initially, vaccination was given five days a week. At the time, the crowd was strictly controlled based on allotments through the Covin portal. “Over 1,500 people took vaccines from the centre a day for the first seven months. Later, it came down to around 500,” Ms. Jayasree said.

At present, vaccination is available at the centre once a week. The centre has been functional for 167 days in 308 sessions. A doctor had been permanently stationed at the centre for its smooth functioning.

As many as 64,932 people have received the first dose at the centre, while 1,28,288 had their second doses. So far, 6,532 people have approached the centre for booster doses.

“In fact, the corporation has administered over 3 lakh doses at its camps. We do not usually figure in the State-wide tally, as our centre does not come under the District Medical Officer and is directly managed by the corporation,” Ms. Jayasree added.

Interestingly, besides the Government Medical College Hospital, two other centres — Baby Memorial Hospital and Aster MIMS Hospital — all in the city, too have featured in the list of the top 10 vaccination centres in the State.