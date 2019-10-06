Tactile tiles on platforms to guide visually challenged

The Divisional Railway has introduced vacuum dewatered concrete (VDC) technology and tactile tiles for the renovated platforms at Palakkad Junction and major stations like Mangaluru and Kozhikode.

When the VDC technology will give long-lasting, smooth and strong surface, the tactile tiles will help the visually challenged to navigate through the platform.

First station

Palakkad Junction became the first station in the railway division to sport the tactile tiles. Divisional Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami said that the tactile tiles were designed exclusively for the visually challenged. The yellow tiles with lines and dots are placed in a long line, giving a tactile warning to the visually challenged about a safe distance from the train.

The tactile tiles can also guide them along the platform without moving close to the edge of it.

Mr. Shami said that tactile tiles would be introduced only at major stations. But the VDC technology would be used for all new platforms in the division.

The VDC technology has many advantages over the conventional concreting system. It gives an additional 25% strength to the concrete.

The density of vacuum concrete is also higher. VDC technology stiffens the concrete rapidly.

Mr. Shami said that more lifts and escalators were also being installed in major stations. An additional lift would soon be ready at Palakkad Junction.

New escalators were on the cards for Kozhikode, Kannur and Vadakara stations, he said.

Foot overbridge

Mr. Shami said that a five-metre-wide foot overbridge (FOB) would soon be constructed at Palakkad connecting both sides of the station.

All platforms too would have access to this new FOB, he said.

Palakkad Junction recently set up quick watering system using high pressure technology developed by the Centre for Advanced Maintenance Technology (CAMTECH). Trains reaching here get tankfuls of water in less than five minutes after the new technology was introduced.

The filling time has been reduced by two thirds, thus saving about 10 minutes for the trains running behind schedule.