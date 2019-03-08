Tablets for 2,650 Akshaya entrepreneurs in State

Minister for Education C. Ravindranath on Thursday inaugurated a Kerala State IT Mission project to hand over tablets to 2,650 Akshaya entrepreneurs in the State.

The tabs are being distributed utilising ₹4 crore received under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). The tablets were procured through e-tendering.

Inaugurating the distribution of tablets, Mr. Ravindranath said these would help the Akshaya entrepreneurs provide services such as Aadhaar updation and child Aadhaar enrolment in an effective manner.

This was the first time in 17 years that such an important project was being implemented for the Akshaya entrepreneurs, the Minister added.

Akshaya Director S. Chithra said the tabs would be a huge help for the Akshaya entrepreneurs to go to hospitals and take up Aadhaar enrolment or newborns. At present, this facility was available only in 700 Akshaya centres.

With 2,650 entrepreneurs getting the tablets, more enrolment of children would become possible.

More hospitals

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated a project for visiting hospitals near each Akshaya centre and enrolling newborns under Aadhaar. In the first phase, this was limited to district hospitals.

With the new tabs, the entrepreneurs will be able to visit one or two hospitals a week, a statement here said.

Aadhaar updation and implementation of schemes such as Jeevan Praman too will get a boost with the availability of more tabs.