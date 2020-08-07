Tabletop runway, inclement weather result in tragedy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sudden drop in visibility during approach to the runway a possibility, say experts

Inclement weather is believed to have led to the ‘overshooting’ of the runway by the Air India Express B-737 aircraft while landing on the tabletop runway of the Calicut international airport at Karipur.

Though the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stated that the visibility was 2,000 m and there was heavy rain at the time of the landing of the aircraft, aviation experts familiar with the terrain said visibility dropping down suddenly during the approach to the 2,700-m runway was a possibility.

“Even if Instrument Landing System (ILS) is available, the pilot will have to make a visual landing at least two km away from the end of the runway. Here, the poor visibility might have led to an error of judgement,” he said.

Landing distance

As the runway has been wet owing to the rain, the speed has to be decreased by the pilot during the approach as the friction will be less. More landing distance is needed and as a precautionary measure, equipment which are frangible are installed near the end and sides of the runway. There is limited space on a tabletop runway compared to a normal runway after the Runway End Safety Area (RESA). “Miscalculation of the pilot might have led to overshooting of the runway and ramming into the boundary wall of the airport and plunging into the 30-ft deep gorge,” he said.

Airlines take adequate precautionary measures on tabletop runways, especially during rain. Senior pilots are put on roster on the flights and the cargo carried is reduced depending on the passenger load. The DGCA inquiry will reveal if such precautionary steps were taken by Air India Express in the IX 1344 flight from Dubai.

The airport, one of the four international airports of the State, has all ground-lighting facilities and navigational aids for safe landings. But, the airport depends on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) for navigating air traffic surveillance services as radar is yet to find its place at Calicut. The DGCA inquiry, which will look into all aspects, will reveal the exact nature of the tragic incident.