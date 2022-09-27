T20 match: Kudumbashree has lined up a feast of eats

The mission received orders for food for 3,000 people. Also, food for 5,000 people will be available at the counters.

The mission received orders for food for 3,000 people. Also, food for 5,000 people will be available at the counters.

The Kudumbashree is all geared up for the India-South Africa T20 international match at the Karyavattom greenfield stadium here on Wednesday evening.

Spectators reaching the match venue will be treated to an array of treats and beverages at fair prices by the Kudumbashree.

The mission received orders for food for 3,000 people. Besides this, food for 5,000 people will be available at the counters. The food court will be arranged by adhering to green protocol.

The Kudumbashree’s 12 food counters will function close to the stadium’s terrace pavilion. Each will be manned by eight persons. Food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. Some of the dishes on the menu include chicken biryani, egg biryani, chapatti, porotta, idiyappam, chicken curry, ilayada, tapioca, snacks, vegetable curry, fruit salad, pop corn, meat roll, chicken roll, veg roll, vegetable sandwich, egg puffs, vegetable cutlet, cut fruits, fish curry, chicken cutlet, and vegetable burger, tea, coffee, and black tea.

The food will be prepared by nine catering units and two Cafesree units that function under the Kudumbashree district mission. The units are Vighneswara, Sreepadam, Sreesailam, Samjees, Sruthi, Samudra, Pratheeksha, Jiyas, and Krishna.

The units will prepare the food and deliver it to the stadium. The eight persons manning the counter will be in charge of billing, food service, and supervision. The district mission officials will be present the whole time to ensure there are no hitches.

Kudumbashree has served eats at reasonable rates to spectators coming to the stadium to watch international cricket matches earlier too.