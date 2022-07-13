T. Vikram assumes charge as new IGP of north Kerala

He holds meeting with senior officers of Kannur, Thrissur ranges under North Zone

A 1998 batch officer of the Kerala cadre, Thummala Vikram was previously attached to the security wing. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Thummala Vikram took charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP), North Zone, on Wednesday.

He took charge from outgoing IGP Ashok Yadav, who was posted in the security wing. After assuming charge, he held a meeting with senior officers attached to the Kannur and Thrissur ranges coming under the North Zone. A 1998 batch officer of the Kerala cadre, Mr. Vikram was previously attached to the security wing. He also had a two-year stint as IGP (Training) at the Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur.

His fairly long tenure as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and IGP at the National Industrial Security Academy, an institution of the Central Industrial Security Force for training in industrial security and disaster management, Hyderabad, will come in handy for the two ranges in north Kerala.

For more than two years, Mr. Vikram headed the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation. He had also served as managing director of Marketfed Kerala and chairman and managing director of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco).