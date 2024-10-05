System of joint outbreak investigation to be implemented across Kerala

A system of joint outbreak investigation by Health and allied departments will be implemented in all districts, based on the One Health platform, as part of the prevention and control of all infectious diseases in the State.

The system, which had been piloted in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki, led by the Health department and with the involvement of other departments, had been successful in evolving preventive and control measures for several infectious diseases reported in these districts.

Field-level activities and investigations into disease outbreaks in these districts had been carried out after formulating clear plans of action.

Field-level disease investigations were on the basis of the disease stats reported in districts. A State-level team monitored the disease investigation activities in the field.

The decision to scale up joint outbreak investigations to other districts was taken on the basis of the thoroughness with which the investigations had been carried out in the pilot phase. Kottayam district had been reporting leptospirosis; in Alappuzha, it was H5N1 avian influenza; in Idukki, scrub typhus had been reported while Patahnamthitta had been reporting water-borne infectious diseases

The Health department had prepared action plans for districts and the officials and volunteers involved in the outbreak investigations had been put through training programmes prior to the field-level investigations

One Health is one of the main health initiatives planned under the second phase of Aardram Mission, wherein, the prevention and control measures adopted for all infectious diseases, including zoonotic diseases, will be taken up simultaneously for both humans as well as animals. The activities are being coordinated by the Centre for One Health, Kerala .

Over 2.5 lakh volunteers have been trained in One Health, which emphasises that human health and wellbeing is inexorably linked to the health of the animals and the environment around.

Health department is coordinating with the Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Forest, Food Safety and Fisheries departments

Nipah, mpox and amoebic meningoencephalitis outbreak investigations in districts will be on the One Health platform.