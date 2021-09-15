System in place to address industries’ grievances

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 September 2021 18:36 IST

Complaints have to be addressed by district, State committees within 30 days

A two-tier grievance redressal system for timely addressing of complaints raised by industrial entrepreneurs has come into force in the State. The decision to bring in the system was taken at the first Cabinet meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has signed the ordinance regarding this.

Complaints from industries with a capital investment of up to ₹5 crore will be addressed by a district-level committee to be headed by the respective District Collectors. The district-level grievance redressal committee also consists of the General Manager of the District Industries Centre, Urban Affairs Regional Director, Panchayat Department Deputy Director, District Labour Officer, Pollution Control Board District Officer, Kerala State Electricity Board Deputy Chief Engineer and a district-level officer to be nominated by the District Collector.

The district-level committee has to seek a report within five days of receipt of the complaint. In case the complaint is not addressed within 30 days at the district level, an appeal can be submitted to the State-level committee, which will meet on the first working day of every month. Complaints from industries with a capital investment of more than ₹5 crore can be submitted directly to the State-level committee.

The State-level grievance redressal committee consists of the Industries Department Secretary (investment promotion), Local Self-Government department Secretary, Law Secretary, Principal Secretary, Land Revenue Commissioner, Labour Commissioner, KSEB Chairperson, State Pollution Control Board Chairperson, Factories and Boilers department Director, Industries Director and a department Secretary or Director to be nominated by the Chairperson.

Officials to be fined

The complaints coming before the State-level committee also have to be disposed of within 30 days. A fine amount of ₹250 per day, not exceeding a maximum fine of ₹10,000, will be imposed on officials who fail to implement the decisions of the committee within 15 days. The committees will come into force within one week. The complaints can be regarding delay or other issues in clearances, certificates, licenses, permits or license renewals for starting, running, renovation of diversification of an industrial unit.