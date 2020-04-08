SYS to promote veg cultivation in homes

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of the Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, has chalked out a scheme to promote vegetable cultivation in the district. The scheme will aim at converting houses into “green homes” in the district.

SYS district general secretary Jamal Karulai said that vegetable gardens would be developed in the kitchen courtyards of 10,000 homes in the first phase. He said the scheme would not only provide poison-free vegetables, but also boost the government efforts to bring about self-sufficiency in vegetables.

Young farmers chosen in circle level will be given seeds and hoes. They will also be given training in the cultivation of ladies finger, bitter gourd, pumpkin, ash gourd, cucumber, snake gourd, long beans, brinjal, tomato, chilly and spinach.

Mr. Jamal said that cultivation would be encouraged not only in kitchen courtyards, but on terraces also. “We are focusing on vegetable cultivation with the intention of effectively utilising the lockdown restrictions,” he said.

He said the SYS would restart the village fairs which had come to an end as a result of urbanisation.

A meeting of the SYS held here on Monday also decided to restore natural watersheds in different regions in view of the searing summer heat. Vessels will be arranged to provide water for birds and animals.