SYS threatens stir over quota for FCs

MALAPPURAM

27 October 2020 22:08 IST

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, has threatened to go on an agitation if the government did not withdraw its move to implement 10 per cent reservation for the economically weak among the forward communities.

“Reserving 10 per cent for the economically weak among the forward communities from the whole will deprive the chances of the underprivileged and the marginalised. The 10 per cent reservation for the forward communities should be from the 50 per cent unreserved seats. That will be logical and scientific,” said the SYS.

