Kerala

SYS stages protest against ‘neglect’ of airport

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) organised a unique stand-up protest by covering 74 km of the National Highway from Malappuram district border to Kozhikode city on Saturday. The protest was against the alleged attempts “to downgrade and destroy” the Karipur airport.

The protesters, raising the banner “We won’t let you clip the wings of Karipur”, formed several links of a human chain by observing the COVID-19 protocol. The protesters gathered at 36 centres along the national highway.

SYS State president Sayed Thaha Saqafi and vice president Sayed Mohammed Thurab Saqafi formed the first and last links in Kozhikode and Malappuram respectively.

