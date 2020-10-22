SYS opposes IUML seeking Welfare Party’s help

MALAPPURAM

22 October 2020 23:59 IST

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, led by Sayed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, has expressed its displeasure over Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s attempts at making electoral adjustments with the Jamat-e-Islami.

SYS leaders have reportedly conveyed their displeasure to the IUML leadership. The IUML, under the leadership of its national general secretary, P.K. Kunhalikutty, has reached an understanding with the Welfare Party, the political wing of the Jamat-e-Islami ahead of the local body and Assembly elections in the State.

Although the IUML has denied any tie-up with the Welfare Party, Mr. Kunhalikutty had hinted at making electoral adjustments with regional groups and parties for the local body elections.

Advertising

Advertising

The opposition raised by the SYS towards making electoral adjustments with the Welfare Party will be discussed at a meeting of the UDF to be held on Friday.