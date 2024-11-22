SYS human caravan to arrive in Thrissur on November 24

Aiming to strengthen social harmony and evoke humanitarian ideals, a human caravan organised by the Samastha Youth Society (SYS) will arrive in Thrissur on Sunday (November24). The journey, which commenced from Kasaragod on November 16, is led by SYS State general secretary A.P. Abdul Hakeem Azhari and will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 1.

The initiative intends to foster warm friendships within society and create public resistance against divisive ideologies, especially in a context where diminishing bonds of love and fraternity weaken communities and lead to dangerous trends, according to SYS press release.

