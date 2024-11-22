 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

SYS human caravan to arrive in Thrissur on November 24

Published - November 22, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Aiming to strengthen social harmony and evoke humanitarian ideals, a human caravan organised by the Samastha Youth Society (SYS) will arrive in Thrissur on Sunday (November24). The journey, which commenced from Kasaragod on November 16, is led by SYS State general secretary A.P. Abdul Hakeem Azhari and will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 1.

The initiative intends to foster warm friendships within society and create public resistance against divisive ideologies, especially in a context where diminishing bonds of love and fraternity weaken communities and lead to dangerous trends, according to SYS press release.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.