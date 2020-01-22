SYS expresses concern

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) said here on Wednesday that the country’s apex court should perform its role by upholding the Constitution.
A meeting of the SYS held here expressed concern at the failure of the Supreme Court in giving a proper interpretation to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is being vehemently opposed by large sections of people. “Justice delayed is equivalent to denial of justice,” the SYS said, warning that it would be at the forefront of the protests against the discriminatory CAA.
