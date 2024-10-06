GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syro-Malbar Church questions rebel group’s protest action

Published - October 06, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Syro-Malabar Church has questioned the rebel group’s protest action ‘Neethiyajnam’ (quest for justice) against the synod Mass for unconditional ordination of deacons as well as its virtual takeover and protest inside the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocesan Bishop’s House.

“While they claim to be seeking justice, the rebel group is engaged in unjust actions, disobeying the Pope and the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church regarding the Mass issue,” said Father Antony Vadakkekara, official spokesman for the Syro-Malabar Church, in a Facebook post. He also questioned why the rebels considered the unified Mass unjust when 34 other dioceses accepted and implemented it peacefully.

Father Vadakkekara said that the rebels in cassocks protesting in public have brought a bad name to the Church and the priesthood. They have also encouraged the deacons to rebel, plunging their families into uncertainty and sorrow, he added.

