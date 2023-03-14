ADVERTISEMENT

Syro-Malankara Church gets four new corepiscopas

March 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Syro-Malankara Church has consecrated four priests from its Pathanamthitta diocese as corepiscopas. An announcement regarding the consecration of the new corepiscops along with the professing of an existing corepiscopa as ramban was made by Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios, head of the diocese, during a meeting of priests at Perunad on Tuesday. The priests consecrated as corepiscopas are Fr. Augustine Pulimuttathu, Fr. Joseph Kurumbilethu, Fr. John Thudiyath and Fr. Sebastian Ambasseril. Fr. Jose Chamakkalayiul corepiscopa, meanwhile, has been professed as ramban.

