HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Syro-Malankara Church gets four new corepiscopas

March 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Syro-Malankara Church has consecrated four priests from its Pathanamthitta diocese as corepiscopas. An announcement regarding the consecration of the new corepiscops along with the professing of an existing corepiscopa as ramban was made by Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios, head of the diocese, during a meeting of priests at Perunad on Tuesday. The priests consecrated as corepiscopas are Fr. Augustine Pulimuttathu, Fr. Joseph Kurumbilethu, Fr. John Thudiyath and Fr. Sebastian Ambasseril. Fr. Jose Chamakkalayiul corepiscopa, meanwhile, has been professed as ramban.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.