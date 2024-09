A delegation of bishops from the Syro-Malabar Church led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and comprising Cardinal George Alencherry, archbishops Andrews Thazhath and Joseph Pamplany will join the Synod of Bishops of the Catholic Church in the Vatican.

The synod will continue till October 27, said a press release here on Monday (September 30, 2024).

