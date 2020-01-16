Syro-Malabar synod nod for renewed liturgy

The first session of the 28th synod of the Syro-Malabar Church which met at St. Thomas Mount here from January 10 to 15 approved a renewed liturgy.
The proposal had been pending since 1989. Suggestions received from dioceses of the Church had been taken into consideration while revising the liturgy, the synod said in its communication. Once the revised liturgy is approved by Rome it will come into force. The bishops said the synod stood for liturgical unity in the Church. The synod approved the appointment of Jose Pulikkal as auxiliary bishop of Kanjirappally, who will eventually succeed Bishop Mathew Arakkal. Father Peter Kochupurakkal was appointed auxiliary bishop of the Palakkad diocese.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.