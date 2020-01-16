Syro-Malabar synod nod for renewed liturgy

The first session of the 28th synod of the Syro-Malabar Church which met at St. Thomas Mount here from January 10 to 15 approved a renewed liturgy.

The proposal had been pending since 1989. Suggestions received from dioceses of the Church had been taken into consideration while revising the liturgy, the synod said in its communication. Once the revised liturgy is approved by Rome it will come into force. The bishops said the synod stood for liturgical unity in the Church. The synod approved the appointment of Jose Pulikkal as auxiliary bishop of Kanjirappally, who will eventually succeed Bishop Mathew Arakkal. Father Peter Kochupurakkal was appointed auxiliary bishop of the Palakkad diocese.