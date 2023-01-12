ADVERTISEMENT

Syro-Malabar Church Synod welcomes Supreme Court move on ESZ

January 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to hear Kerala’s plea for a relaxation of the court’s directive for a one-km ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) around protected forests and sanctuaries.

It appealed to the Central and State governments to take urgent measures to exempt all habited locations, farmlands, and plantations from the limits of ESZ. The Synod contended that the people living close to the 23 protected areas were on the verge of an undeclared eviction.  

The Synod maintained that lakhs of people living near Wayanad, Malabar and Aralam Wildlife Sanctuaries would be left in the lurch if the ESZ (popularly mentioned as buffer zone) delineation was finalised in the manner in which it was decided by the government. It also criticised the State government for proposing a new wildlife sanctuary in Attappady, terming it a challenge raised against farmers.  

“The Thattekkad bird sanctuary, as it is now, extends well into habited areas, and the government has not done anything to remove three wards in Kuttampuzha panchayats from the limits of the sanctuary and add some areas part of Neriamangalam forest instead,” the Synod said. The fact that about four decades after the draft notification, a final notification on the sanctuary has not been issued so far has led to social, political and economic complexities in the region, the Synod maintained.  

The Synod demanded that the ESZ limits be fixed inside forests themselves, and that the government shelve the proposal to have a new sanctuary in Attappady.

