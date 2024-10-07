Syro-Malabar Church slams State government for inaction on ESA mapping

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has flayed the State government for alleged laxity in compiling its final report on ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) in Kerala in response to the sixth draft notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Changanassery Archbishop-designate Mar Thomas Tharayil, while addressing a press conference here on Monday, faulted the authorities for failing to address the widespread apprehension that existed among the public in the affected regions, despite appointing multiple committees.

Mar Thomas Tharayil, who is currently Auxiliary Bishop of the Changanassery Archdiocese and convener of the Public Affairs Commission of Syro-Malabar Church, said the Kerala State Biodiversity Board has published three types of maps including cadastral maps, instead of finalising a geo-coordinates map that demarcated the areas to be classified as ESAs.

He cautioned that maps that specified the names of revenue villages would result in as many as 123 villages being classified as ESA villages, and thereby curtail the livelihood of 30 lakh people residing in hilly areas in these local bodies.

The Church also flagged certain anomalies in the report, prepared on the basis of recommendations by the Oommen V. Oommen Committee, that has been submitted to the Centre. “The panel has falsely stated that the State’s total reserve forests spread across 9,107 sq.km. were located in 123 villages. Such fundamental discrepancies would ultimately hinder normal life in these local bodies on account of the restrictions imposed by the Centre,” the Bishop added.

Church spokesperson K.V. Chacko Kalamparambil urged the government to expedite steps to finalise its report by excluding inhabited areas and farmlands. It should be made available to the general public in Malayalam, following which the general public should be provided at least 60 days to submit objections.

Catholic Congress global president Rajeev Kochuparambil and global director Philip Kaviyil were among those present at the press conference.