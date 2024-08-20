Syro-Malabar Church slams allegations against Arch-Episcopal Assembly

The Syro-Malabar Church has slammed those casting aspersions on the legality of the fifth Major Arch-Episcopal Assembly of the church beginning in Pala on August 22 (Thursday).

The Arch-Episcopal Assembly between August 22 and 25 had stuck to the laid down rules of the church and followed approved procedures, said Father Antony Vadakkekara, the official spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, in Kochi. There had been allegations, discussions, and statements contrary to the truth, and they were being done with a bad intention, he added.

It was decided at the Synod of Bishops in January 2022 that the episcopal assembly would be held in August 2024. The number of invitees to the assembly, including representatives of religious orders, went up with the growth of the church in India and abroad. But to make the discussions more fruitful, it was decided that the number of invitees would be cut. The issue was discussed at the Synod in August 2022. It was decided that the number of representatives invited to join the assembly was reduced proportionately, said Father Vadakkekara.

The suggested changes were put up before Rome for approval in August 2023, and Pope Francis approved the changes in February 2023.

The topics taken up by the assembly were discussed at dioceses, seminaries, and religious orders, and proposals were submitted by March 31, 2024. The suggestions were being studied by groups entrusted with the task as they prepared for the assembly, said the spokesperson.