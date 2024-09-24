GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syro-Malabar Church favours amendment to Waqf Act, cites property disputes in Kerala

Published - September 24, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Kottayam

PTI

The Syro-Malabar Church has sent a letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill requesting suggestions to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, a source said here on Tuesday.

In his letter dated September 10, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission, claimed that numerous properties belonging to Christian families for generations in the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board. This has led to protracted legal battles and the displacement of rightful owners, the source said.

The source said that around 600 families are under threat.

“These people belong to the impoverished fishermen community. One Catholic parish church, a convent, and a dispensary are under threat of evacuation by the Waqf Board,” the source said.

The Church has requested the JPC to consider the “tragic situation” of the people in these villages and many other parts of India who are at risk of losing their homes due to the “totally unjust and inhuman claims” made by the Waqf Board, the source said.

The Public Affairs Commission has urged the committee to make suggestions to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 based on humanitarian and Constitutional principles, the source added.


