Syro-Malabar Church expresses joy at elevation of Kerala priest George Jacob Koovakad to Cardinal by Pope Francis

The Syro-Malabar Church has expressed joy at the elevation of Monsignor George Koovakad of the Changanassery Archdiocese as a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monsignor Koovakad joined the Vatican Diplomatic service in 2006 and served the Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica and Venezuela. He has been working at the Vatican State Secretariat since 2020, in-charge of the Papal travels around the world.

The 51-year-old Cardinal will be a dynamic presence in the universal church, claimed an official communication from the Syro-Malabar Church here on Monday (October 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be created a Cardinal at the Consistory to be held on December 8, 2024 at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Raphael Thattil said the whole Church “rejoiced and felt proud” at the elevation of Monsignor Koovakkad to the college of cardinals. “He has been a faithful son of the Church and a spiritual father,” he said.

Monsignor Koovakad is the fifth cardinal from the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the largest Eastern rite churches, which is in communion with Rome. Monsignor Koovakkad is also the first priest from India to be directly elevated as a cardinal, the communication added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.