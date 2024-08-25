Syro-Malabar Church Episcopal Assembly calls for celebration of Mass in line with Synod’s decision

The Fifth Syro-Malabar Church Major Episcopal Assembly, which concluded in Pala on August 25 (Sunday), firmly called for the celebration of Holy Mass in all dioceses as per the Synod’s decision.

The assembly also stressed that advocating for ecclesiastical and community rights should not be misconstrued as religious fundamentalism or extremism.

After three days of prayer and deliberation, 348 delegates — comprising bishops, priests, monks, and laity — produced a final document highlighting necessary church reforms. Focussing on contemporary church life and mission, the document addressed key area of faith formation, laity involvement in evangelisation, and strengthening the community.

A key takeaway of the assembly was the need for church members to be actively engaged in political and social life. The assembly expressed solidarity with farmers facing displacement due to forest and environmental laws, as well as with those impacted by natural disasters and wildlife incursions. The government was urged to promptly release and implement the Justice J. B. Koshy Commission report after discussions with Christian churches.

The assembly called for a practical solution to the concerns surrounding the Mullaperiyar dam, emphasising public safety. They also demanded that Dukrana Thirunal (St. Thomas Memorial Day) to be recognised as a public holiday.

The declining representation of community members in bureaucratic and political spheres was a cause for concern, with the assembly deciding to support political leaders who prioritize the welfare of the community and encourage active political engagement among the faithful.

The assembly called for the Catholic Congress to be elevated as the socio-political voice of the Syro-Malabar Church. As the Church continues to grow globally, discussions emphasised the importance of adopting a more inclusive pastoral approach, especially in the diaspora.

During the valedictory function, Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church, urged the faithful to recognise the strength and glory of the Syro-Malabar Church while expanding missionary efforts into new areas. Syro-Malabar Church Head Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, who presided over the event, emphasised the Church’s collaborative efforts with sister churches for mutual growth. Minister Roshy Augustine, assembly committee convener Mar Polly Kannookadan, and church spokesperson Dr. Chacko Kalamparampil also addressed the gathering.

However, the event saw some tension as seven laity representatives from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese distributed leaflets demanding the removal of Archbishop Andrews Thazhath. The protesters accused the former apostolic administrator of falsely aligning clergy and laity of the Archdiocese with non-Christian religious extremists in his report to Pope Francis.