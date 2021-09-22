Syro-Malabar Church comes out in support of bishop

Kochi

22 September 2021 23:09 IST

‘Concerted move to isolate and attack him’

The Syro-Malabar Church on Wednesday threw its weight behind Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, alleging a concerted move to isolate and attack him for a ‘warning’ issued by him to the laity during worship.

In a statement, the Public Affairs Commission led by Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath said Mar Kallarangatt had not spoken in a manner that would portray a community or a religion in poor light. His aim was to warn against an organised anti-social activity.

Drug smuggling

‘Narco jihad’ was a term used by the European Foundation for South Asian Studies in connection with narcotic drug smuggling in Afghanistan in 2017. A paper substantiated use of proceeds from this by terrorist outfits. Huge quantities of contraband drugs that originated from Afghanistan were seized just a few days ago from Gujarat. The bishop was warning the laity against the existence of such activities. But those who made his remarks a controversy consciously made the real issue appear a lot less serious. Mr. Kallarangatt was not talking to the public. He was trying to sensitise the laity, the commission said.

It added that the call for action against the bishop was an orchestrated one.