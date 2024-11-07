 />
Syro-Malabar Church affirms solidarity with Munambam protesters

State government must urgently intervene in the issue, since hundreds of families are facing threat of displacement from the land they had purchased and had been staying in for decades, says Church spokesperson

Published - November 07, 2024 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Father Antony Vadakkekara, spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, addressing on Thursday the people of Munambam who are facing the “threat of displacement over the Waqf property issue.”

Father Antony Vadakkekara, spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, addressing on Thursday the people of Munambam who are facing the “threat of displacement over the Waqf property issue.” | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Syro-Malabar Church has affirmed its solidarity with the people of Munambam who are facing the “threat of displacement” over the Waqf property issue.

The State government must urgently intervene in the issue, since hundreds of families are facing the threat of displacement from the land that they had purchased, registered in their names, and were residing in for decades, said Fr. Antony Vadakkekara, spokesperson of the Church while addressing the residents who have been agitating over the issue for the past many days. The government and all political parties must be sensitive towards their cause. They must facilitate an amicable settlement and must also be vigilant about the issue leading to polarisation on communal lines, he added.

The Kerala Council of Churches too has expressed its solidarity with the agitating residents of Munambam. Addressing them, its general secretary Prakash P. Thomas alleged that statements issued by individuals on ‘reclaiming’ the said land from the residents were dangerous. Waqf rules must be amended, to prevent ‘misuse’ of its provisions. The Legislative Assembly must pass a resolution in this regard, he added.

