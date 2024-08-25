ADVERTISEMENT

Syro-Malabar archepiscopal assembly to conclude on August 25

Published - August 25, 2024 05:01 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth Major Archepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church will draw to a close at Pala on Sunday. Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis, Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Church will be the chief guest at the valedictory session, which will begin at 9 a.m.

The third day of the assembly on Saturday began with a Holy Mass celebrated in Hindi, led by Ujjain Archbishop Mar Sebastian Vadakkel and Bijnor Archbishop Mar Vincent Nellaiparampil. Archbishop Mar Andrews Tazhath, president of the CBCI, addressed the event while Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops Council president and Kozhikode Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakalakal delivered a blessing speech.

In various discussions, Kottayam Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Changanassery Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil, Thrissur Archdiocese pastoral council secretary Joshy Vadakan, Changanassery Archdiocese pastoral council secretary Rekha Mathew, and AKCC global president Rajeev Kochuparampil took on the roles of moderators.

The final statement of the assembly was codified and presented under the leadership of drafting committee convener Rev. Francis Elavuthinkal. The assembly will culminate with the codification of ideas and insights gathered during the event, which will then be submitted to the Synod for further consideration.

