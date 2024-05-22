GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Synthetic drugs seized from Thrissur

Published - May 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 330 grams of MDMA was seized from a luxury car at Puzhakkal in Thrissur on Wednesday. Two youths have been arrested by a joint team of the Thrissur West police and the City Anti-Narcotic Squad.

The duo has been identified as Najeeb, 44, son of Ibrahim of Kizhur, Kasaragod, and Jineesh, 34, son of Madhu, Ariyannur, Guruvayur.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Thrissur City Police Commissioner, the team checked the vehicle for the banned substance and took the car – that was used for smuggling the contraband – into custody.

It is reported that the accused have smuggled drugs even before. According to the police, the drugs were meant for distribution in the Kunnamkulam, Guruvayur and Chavakkad areas.

Najeeb, who runs a perfume business in Dubai as well as a hotel business in Malaysia, turned to drug peddling after he incurred huge losses, the police said. The police suspect that there are more people involved in the case.

The Anti-Narcotic Squad had seized 42 grams of MDMA from here a few days ago. As it is time for school reopening, the squad has intensified the crackdown on drug peddling.

