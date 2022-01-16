Synod's decision under fire as protest continues

Lay people as well as priests stage hunger strike before Cardinal’s house

The stand-off between the combine of laity and priests over the issue of uniform Mass celebration in the Syro-Malabar archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly continues with lay people as well as a priest going on a hunger strike before the Cardinal's house in Kochi city demanding the archdiocese should be allowed the freedom to continue with its half-century-old tradition of fully congregation-facing Mass celebration.

"Priests and lay people will strengthen their resistance against the arrogance of the synod of bishops", said a communication from the combine of priests under the aegis of Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithy (Forum for Protection of the Archdiocese) here on Sunday even as Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop and head of the Syro-Malabar Church insisted the dioceses should comply with a diktat on uniform Mass celebration.

Almaya Munnettam (a lay people's combine calling for more transparency and accountability in church administration said a recent circular from the synod on uniform Mass celebraton would find its rightful place in the dustbins. Father Sebastian Thaliyan, a senior priest and convenor of the Samrakshana Samithy alleged the synod was trying to confuse the church members with self-contradictory messages.

Father Tom Mullanchira has continued his indefinite fast before the Cardinal's House while Father Babu Kalathil and two lay persons Prakash P. John and Thomas Keecheri have been arrested and shifted to the Lissy Hospital after their health condition deteriorated.

In the meanwhile, the 30th meeting of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, which ended here January 15 said it wanted all dioceses in the Syro-Malabar Church to follow its diktat on uniform Mass celebration despite demands that the fully congregation (people) facing Mass, paracticed in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese over the last half-a-century should be continued.

A circular from the group of bishops expressed its sorrow over objections being raised against the synod decision. These objections and protest went against the general discipline. The circular said other dioceses had adopted a path of reconciliation in the better interest of the unity of the church.

The Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese will issue a fresh circular on uniform Mass celebration on January 23, 2022 in keeping with the decision of the synod of bishops, the communication added.