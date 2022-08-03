Kerala

Synodal decision on Mass triggered a crisis-like situation, says Archbishop

K A Martin KOCHI August 03, 2022 23:45 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 23:46 IST

Archbishop Antony Kariyil, who stepped down as apostolic administrator of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, in an open letter to laity and priests thanked them for their support.

Writing from the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate Ashram at Pariyaram, near Chalakudy, he said he had written the open letter in the wake of rumours spreading on social media.

He said he had taken charge as metropolitan vicar with the confidence that the synod of bishops would stand with him. One of the key issues that he faced, he said, was losses incurred by the archdiocese in land deals. The issue of restitution of losses of over ₹29 crore was being considered when the issue of uniform Mass system came up.

The synodal decision on uniform Mass gave rise to a new crisis-like situation, said the archbishop in his letter. He also said that he was of the view that it was not the appropriate time to implement the uniform Mass system after the synod of bishops had taken a decision in August last year. He thanked all members of the archdiocese for their support.

